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Progress on DHS funding stalls as polarized public opinion becomes more entrenched

NPR | By Domenico Montanaro
Published March 27, 2026 at 5:02 PM EDT

Public support for Democrats and Republicans has hardened in recent months, leaving an increasingly narrow sliver of undecided voters.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Domenico Montanaro
Domenico Montanaro is NPR's senior political editor/correspondent. Based in Washington, D.C., his work appears on air and online delivering analysis of the political climate in Washington and campaigns. He also helps edit political coverage.
See stories by Domenico Montanaro

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