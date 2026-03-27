Progress on DHS funding stalls as polarized public opinion becomes more entrenched
Public support for Democrats and Republicans has hardened in recent months, leaving an increasingly narrow sliver of undecided voters.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Public support for Democrats and Republicans has hardened in recent months, leaving an increasingly narrow sliver of undecided voters.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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