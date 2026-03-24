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One idea to reduce data centers' load on the energy grid? Send them to space

NPR | By Geoff Brumfiel,
Regina G. Barber
Published March 24, 2026 at 3:59 PM EDT

In this roundup of space news, we talk about NASA's upcoming Artemis launch, space-based data centers and the new sci-fi movie Project Hail Mary.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Geoff Brumfiel
Geoff Brumfiel works as a senior editor and correspondent on NPR's science desk. His editing duties include science and space, while his reporting focuses on the intersection of science and national security.
See stories by Geoff Brumfiel
Regina G. Barber
Regina G. Barber is Short Wave's Scientist in Residence. She contributes original reporting on STEM and guest hosts the show.

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