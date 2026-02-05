© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Invest in NHPR’s future -- remember NHPR in your estate plan. Learn more.

Tiny Desk Radio: Fabiola Méndez, El Laberinto del Coco, Bad Bunny

NPR
Published February 5, 2026 at 1:59 PM EST
Bad Bunny performs at the Tiny Desk.
Virginia Lozano
/
NPR
Bad Bunny performs at the Tiny Desk.

Tiny Desk Radio co-hosts Bobby Carter and Anamaria Sayre celebrate the sounds of Puerto Rico and present a trio of artists from the island: Fabiola Méndez, maestra of Puerto Rico's national instrument; El Laberinto del Coco, the endlessly innovative bomba fusion collective; and Bad Bunny, the Grammy Award-winning megastar who brings his love for Puerto Rico to the Super Bowl halftime show this year.

Fabiola Méndez: Tiny Desk Concert

El Laberinto del Coco: Tiny Desk Concert

Bad Bunny: Tiny Desk Concert

This episode of Tiny Desk radio was produced by Noah Caldwell. Neil Tevault is the technical director and Lars Gotrich is the series editor. Suraya Mohamed is the executive producer and Sonali Mehta is the executive director of NPR Music.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
NHPR Music News
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.