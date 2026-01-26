© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Snow, sleet and ice takes out power, cancels flights in several states

By Joel Rose,
Leila Fadel
Published January 26, 2026 at 4:47 AM EST

As arctic weather and icy conditions gripped several states, up to a million people were without power on Sunday and thousands of flights were cancelled.

