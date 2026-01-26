Snow, sleet and ice takes out power, cancels flights in several states
As arctic weather and icy conditions gripped several states, up to a million people were without power on Sunday and thousands of flights were cancelled.
Copyright 2026 NPR
As arctic weather and icy conditions gripped several states, up to a million people were without power on Sunday and thousands of flights were cancelled.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.