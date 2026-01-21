Veteran diplomat on Trump's objectives with his World Economic Forum speech
NPR's Leila Fadel asks veteran diplomat Richard Haass about President Trump's objectives with his address to the World Economic Forum in Switzerland.
Copyright 2026 NPR
