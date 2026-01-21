© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Two NH culinary stars named James Beard Award semifinalists

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Dan Tuohy
Published January 21, 2026 at 5:15 PM EST
Chef Evan Hennessey prepares part of an entree at Stages at One Washington in Dover, New Hampshire, in 2018. (NHPR file photo)
Two culinary stars from New Hampshire are among the James Beard Award semifinalists announced Wednesday.

The James Beard Awards seek to honor the best restaurants, chefs and culinary talents in America.

Evan Hennessey of Stages in Dover was named one of the Best Chefs of the Northeast.

And here’s a familiar scoop: Super Secret Ice Cream in Bethlehem made the list for Outstanding Bakery.

Super Secret Ice Cream, owned by Kristina Zontini, was also nominated for the prestigious award in 2025, and in 2024.

In a phone interview, Zontini joked that they still have “imposter syndrome” but are proud to share the spotlight with so many culinary professionals across the region and country.

“We’re really grateful,” she said. “It’s really cool to be recognized for things we do every day.”

Zontini said the recognition reinforces their goal of working to highlight the community and regional food system, and making ice cream with whole ingredients and local dairy.

Super Secret Ice Cream is located on Main Street in Bethlehem, New Hampshire.
Hennessey is a well-known chef in the greater Seacoast, particularly for the adventuresome gourmand among diners. At Stages, he is dedicated to what he describes as “progressive New England cuisine,” featuring locally sourced foods and ingredients, including seaweed.

Responding to the news on social media, Hennessey posted: “Beyond thankful for this, and grateful to so many people. From our guests, our community, our team, and supporters. I love the chance to stand up for this place, for New England, New Hampshire, and small towns and small businesses. Let’s change the game together.”

The James Beard Award semifinalists will be narrowed down to finalists and the winners celebrated in June.

Part of the scene at Stages at One Washington in Dover, NH, Sept. 6, 2025.
