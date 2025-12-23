Judge orders Trump administration to return deported Venezuelans to the U.S.
A federal judge ordered the Trump administration to return deported Venezuelans to the U.S. or give them another chance at legal remedies from abroad.
A federal judge ordered the Trump administration to return deported Venezuelans to the U.S. or give them another chance at legal remedies from abroad.
