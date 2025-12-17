© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Okee Dokee Brothers' new family album showcases nature, joy and gargling

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published December 17, 2025 at 11:59 AM EST
The Okee Dokee brothers' latest album is a collection of all-acoustic tracks.
Courtesy of Nate Ryan
The Okee Dokee brothers' latest album is a collection of all-acoustic tracks. (Courtesy of Nate Ryan)

The Grammy-award-winning Okee Dokee Brothers are releasing their seventh album, an all-acoustic collection they recorded in their backyard shed. “Little Old You” tackles big themes, including the mysteries of the natural world, as well as silly ones, like gargling.

Geared for children, but just as likely to entertain adults — it includes a rendition of the Grateful Dead’s “Brokedown Palace” — “Little Old You” brims with energy, joy, and warmth.

Musicians and songwriters Joe Mailander and Justin Lansing join host Robin Young to talk about their new work.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Here & Now Newsroom
