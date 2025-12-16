© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

For some Brown University students, this school shooting was not their first

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published December 16, 2025 at 12:01 PM EST
A bouquet of flowers rests on snow, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, on the campus of Brown University not far from where a shooting took place, in Providence, R.I. (Steven Senne/AP)
Steven Senne/AP
A bouquet of flowers rests on snow, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, on the campus of Brown University not far from where a shooting took place, in Providence, R.I. (Steven Senne/AP)

For at least two students at Brown University, Saturday’s shooting was not the first time they’ve been through a school shooting.

Zoe Weissman, a sophomore pre-med student at Brown, was at the middle school next door to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL, where a former student opened fire, killing 17 people in 2018.

Nearly eight years later, she found herself on lockdown again for yet another school shooting.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Weissman about what she’s feeling after surviving a second school shooting.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR
