Costco sues the Trump administration over tariffs

By Scott Horsley,
A Martínez
Published December 3, 2025 at 4:43 AM EST

Costco has filed a lawsuit challenging the Trump administration's tariffs. The retailer joins other companies hoping to get a refund for the import taxes it's already paid.

