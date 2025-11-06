Holiday Raffle FAQs

How much are the tickets? The more tickets you purchase the better the deal. For instance, one ticket costs $50 but six tickets are only $150.

Ticket pricing:



1 ticket $50

3 tickets $100 ($33 per tix)

6 tickets $150 ($25 per tix)

9 tickets $200 ($22 per tix)

12 tickets $250 ($21 per tix)

15 tickets $300 ($20 per tix)

25 tickets $400 ($16 per tix)

35 tickets $500 ($14 per tix)

85 tickets $1,000 ($12 per tix)

Is the raffle open to New Hampshire residents only? No. NHPR’s Holiday Raffle is open to any United States resident 18 years or older in any state where the raffle is not prohibited by state, local, or other laws.

What if I live in an ineligible state but have another home in an eligible state? If you have another home in an eligible state, you can enter the raffle. You will need to provide your eligible home address as well as the address that is associated with your credit card.

Does purchasing a raffle ticket renew my membership with NHPR? No. Though the purchase of a raffle ticket supports NHPR, it does not renew your membership.

Is there an age restriction to purchase tickets? You must be 18 years or older to purchase tickets.

What are the prizes and when are the deadlines? (all times references at EST)



1st prize (or Grand Prize): The choice between a $15,000 travel voucher donated in-part by Milne Travel OR $10,000 in cash. (deadline is Saturday, December 6, 2025 at 12:00pm)

2nd prize: $2,000 in Visa gift cards. (deadline is Thursday, December 4, 2025 at 7:00pm)

3rd prize: $2,000 in Visa gift cards. (deadline is Thursday, December 4, 2025 at 10:00am)

4th prize: $1,000 in grocery store gift cards. (deadline is Wednesday, December 3, 2025 at 7:00pm)

5th prize: $1,000 in grocery store gift cards. (deadline is Wednesday, December 3, 2025 at 10:00am)

Early Bird Prizes:

$1,000 Springer’s Jewelers gift card. (deadline is Sunday, November 30, 2025 at 11:59pm) Adult alpine season ski rental, kids season ski rental, 4 ski or snowboard tune ups, 2 lift tickets to Pat Peaks and a lunch card, 2 lift tickets to Ragged Mountain donated by S&W Sports. (deadline is Friday, November 28, 2025 at 11:59pm) One-night stay donated by Mill Falls, along with 4 tickets to a tour & tasting donated by Hermit Woods Winery, and 4 tickets to a show at The Loft at Hermit Woods. (deadline is Monday, November 24, 2025 at 11:59pm) Certificate for 4 admissions to the New Hampshire Music Festival’s ticketed performances during their 74 th season in July 2026 in Plymouth, NH donated by NHMF. (deadline is Friday, November 21, 2025 at 11:59pm) Two tickets to a Mainstage show in 2026 donated by Ogunquit Playhouse. (deadline is Tuesday, November 18, 2025 at 11:59pm) Dinner for 2 at Pine Restaurant donated by Hanover Inn. (deadline is Friday, November 14, 2025 at 11:59pm)



When will the winners be announced? Winners will be announced on Friday, December 19, 2025, during Morning Edition, 7am to 10am.

Do I need to be listening to win? No. If you’re the winner, we’ll contact you. See official raffle rules and regulations.

Where can I find the raffle rules and regulations? Raffle rules and regulations can be found on our website at www.nhpr.org.

How do I purchase tickets? The fastest, easiest way to purchase tickets is online at www.nhpr.org. Or if you prefer, call 888.805.6477.

Are tickets tax-deductible? Tickets are not tax-deductible. However, when you purchase raffle tickets, you are supporting NHPR.

Are tickets transferable? Can I give them away? Tickets are transferable, and you may give them away. However, you are responsible for the taxes as the ticket purchaser.

What if I want to purchase a ticket for someone? How do I do that? Call 888.805.6477 or email member@nhpr.org. We will gladly take down all the information to process this. We will need your name, address, phone number and credit card information, and we will need the recipient’s name, address and phone number. You will be charged for the ticket. And you will be responsible for the taxes. Both the recipient and the purchaser must meet all eligibility requirements.

Can I mail a check? Yes. Checks must be received no later than December 6, 2025.