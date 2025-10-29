The 'clippers' who make internet stars viral
NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with Bloomberg digital culture reporter Cecilia D'Anastasio about an emerging industry of video editing -- designed to help content creators go viral online.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with Bloomberg digital culture reporter Cecilia D'Anastasio about an emerging industry of video editing -- designed to help content creators go viral online.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.