Hurricane Melissa bears down on Jamaica as a dangerous Category 5 storm
Hurricane Melissa will hit Jamaica as a massive Category 5 storm, and dump huge amounts of rain. Climate change makes large, rainy storms more likely.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Hurricane Melissa will hit Jamaica as a massive Category 5 storm, and dump huge amounts of rain. Climate change makes large, rainy storms more likely.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.