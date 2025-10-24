© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Become a member of the NHPR Leadership Circle!

A U.S. citizen detained by ICE is pushing to hold agents accountable

By Adrian Florido,
Tyler BartlamPatrick Jarenwattananon
Published October 24, 2025 at 4:07 PM EDT

NPR's Adrian Florido speaks with George Retes, a U.S. citizen who was detained by federal immigration officers in July while attempting to enter his workplace.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
NPR National News
Adrian Florido
Adrian Florido is a national correspondent for NPR covering race and identity in America.
Tyler Bartlam
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Patrick Jarenwattananon
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Patrick Jarenwattananon
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.