CT activist released by ICE, colleague says at Capitol rally for immigrant protections

A Hartford immigrant rights activist apprehended last month by federal immigration authorities is no longer in detention, a fellow member of Hartford Deportation Defense told a crowd of more than 100 faith leaders and advocates at the Connecticut state Capitol in Hartford on Monday.

“On Saturday, he was released,” said Constanza Segovia of Victor Sanchez Sr., who was arrested last month at a routine immigration check-in .

Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public Proclaiming, “I have amazing news to share with you all,” Constanza Segovia announces at an immigrant rights rally outside The Capitol that Victor Sanchez Lopez Sr., who was taken by I.C.E. during a routine check-in last week was released on Saturday. Immigrant rights advocatesgathered outside The Capitol after marching from the Abraham A. Ribicoff United States Federal Building and Court House. The protestors were demanding that Governor Lamont and state legislators call a special session and protect immigrant community members from federal immigration enforcement's harsh measures.

Segovia said Sanchez was ordered to leave the country within 30 days, but “we're going to keep fighting.”

She read a statement provided by Sanchez in both Spanish and English.

“I am so happy to be back with family and the community,” Segovia read. “I went to Mass yesterday, and when they saw me, they hugged me, and the priest said, ‘Oh my God, I can't believe you're here.’ I want to share this, because miracles can happen through unity and our community coming together.”

Sanchez’s was one of several recent arrests, as ICE activity in Connecticut has increased since the beginning of President Donald Trump’s second term in January.

Faith leaders speak out

Monday’s demonstration began with a vigil outside the Abraham A. Ribicoff Federal Building in downtown Hartford, which houses a federal courthouse, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office, and other federal offices. Participants then marched to the state Capitol, chanting “No hate, no fear, immigrants are welcome here.”

The Rev. Josh Pawelek of the Unitarian Universalist Society East in Manchester said the crowd gathered in opposition to federal immigration policy and actions. Pawelek is a member of the steering committee for the Greater Hartford Interfaith Action Alliance, which organized the rally along with Connecticut For All.

“Immigrant communities are under attack,” Pawelek said. “The current federal administration is reveling in cruel, violent, racist assaults on the dignity and humanity of immigrants in this country.”

ICE has consistently claimed to be targeting “the worst of the worst.” NPR reported in July that tens of thousands of those arrested by ICE lack a criminal record.

Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public Reverend Erica Thompson (right) listens as an Ecuadorian immigrant named Kevin shared his story during a gathering of immigrant rights advocates outside the Abraham A. Ribicoff United States Federal Building and Court House Monday, October 6, before marching to The Capitol.

“They are intentionally creating suffering, terror, trauma and chaos in some of our most vulnerable communities,” Pawelek said. “It is racist, it is un-American, it is unacceptable.”

The Rev. Jocelyn Gardner Spencer said her faith impelled her to speak out against what she sees as federal policies that fly in the face of her religious teachings.

“Every person facing the racist, cruel, violent actions of ICE enforcement that my tax dollars and yours are paying for is somebody's baby, as deserving of protection and love and care as mine,” she said. “And every time somebody's baby is harmed, it breaks not only human hearts, it breaks God's heart, too.”

“We will pray and we will march and we will speak truth to power, and we will show up as many times as it takes until our leaders do what is right and not what is easy, what is faithful and not what is expedient,” Spencer said.

Four demands for state lawmakers

Pawelek and others called on Gov. Ned Lamont to call a special session to strengthen protections under state law for undocumented residents. Pawelek listed four main demands.

“One is: safeguard the personal data of Connecticut residents, such as those with drive-only licenses or HUSKY health care or in-state tuition,” Pawelek said. “Two, protect access to our justice system by prohibiting ICE enforcement actions in state courthouses.”

“Three, close loopholes that allow state and local resources to indirectly support federal immigration enforcement, and finally, maintain funding for HUSKY so that no one loses coverage.”

Mark Mirko / Connecticut Public Immigrant rights advocates gather outside The Capitol after marching from the Abraham A. Ribicoff United States Federal Building and Court House.

Asked for a response to the demonstrators’ demands, Lamont spokesperson Kevin Rivera did not directly indicate whether or not the governor was considering such a special session.

“Governor Lamont’s focus continues to be on making sure all Connecticut residents feel safe in our schools, places of worship, and elsewhere,” Rivera said. “Just a few weeks ago, the Governor along with Supreme Court Chief Justice Mullins announced additional protections in our courthouses to prevent warrantless arrests and banning the use of masks.”

“Governor Lamont will continue to work towards keeping our communities safe, including members of our immigrant community who are focused on creating a better life for themselves and their families,” Rivera’s statement concluded.