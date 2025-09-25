© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

West Virginia relies mostly on coal for its electricity. Customers are paying a heavy price

Published September 25, 2025 at 12:09 PM EDT
Public anger is growing nationwide over the rising cost of electricity. In West Virginia, where more than 80% of the electricity comes from coal-fired power plants, customers have faced steady increases for more than a decade.

According to reporting from West Virginia Public Broadcasting, that includes hundreds of millions of dollars in hidden fees.

Here & Now’s Scott Tong speaks with WVPB reporter Curtis Tate.

Here & Now Newsroom
