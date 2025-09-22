'He gave us a voice': Supporters reflect on the life of Charlie Kirk
Tens of thousands of mourners came to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, Sunday to remember the life of Charlie Kirk. NPR spoke with some of them.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Tens of thousands of mourners came to State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, Sunday to remember the life of Charlie Kirk. NPR spoke with some of them.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.