© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Thank you for supporting local, community-focused journalism!

Russia revives Soviet-era song contest

By Charles Maynes
Published September 21, 2025 at 5:17 PM EDT

This weekend, more than 20 former Soviet nations competed at Intervision 2025. Putin revived the song contest after Russia was banned from Eurovision in response to its war in Ukraine.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Charles Maynes
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Charles Maynes

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.