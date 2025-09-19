© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Thank you for supporting local, community-focused journalism!

Hanging death of a student in Mississippi is officially ruled a suicide

By Will Stribling
Published September 19, 2025 at 6:15 PM EDT

A hanging death of a student in Mississippi this week fueled online speculations hat is was a lynching. It was officially ruled a suicide Friday.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
NPR National News
Will Stribling
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.