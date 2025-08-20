© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate your unwanted vehicle to ensure NHPR’s essential local news has mileage for years to come.

Documentation doesn't support Justice Department's claims in Colo. gang case

By Allison Sherry,
Mary Louise Kelly
Published August 20, 2025 at 4:01 PM EDT

The U.S. Justice Department says it's taking strong action against a Venezuelan gang in Colorado. Its package of indictments tells another story.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
NPR National News
Allison Sherry
Mary Louise Kelly
Mary Louise Kelly is a co-host of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine.
See stories by Mary Louise Kelly
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.