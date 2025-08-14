Morning news brief
Fighting escalates in Ukraine ahead of U.S.-Russia summit, new El Paso immigration detention center to start accepting migrants this weekend, President Trump to host this year's Kennedy Center Honors.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Fighting escalates in Ukraine ahead of U.S.-Russia summit, new El Paso immigration detention center to start accepting migrants this weekend, President Trump to host this year's Kennedy Center Honors.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.