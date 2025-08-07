© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Funding cuts put NHPR and trusted news at risk. Act now—make your gift to protect independent journalism.

Trump may meet with Putin and Zelenskyy soon

By Franco Ordoñez,
A Martínez
Published August 7, 2025 at 4:08 AM EDT

President Trump says prospects look good for a meeting on ending the war in Ukraine with Russia's Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy. But he's been disappointed before.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Franco Ordoñez
Franco Ordoñez is a White House Correspondent for NPR's Washington Desk. Before he came to NPR in 2019, Ordoñez covered the White House for McClatchy. He has also written about diplomatic affairs, foreign policy and immigration, and has been a correspondent in Cuba, Colombia, Mexico and Haiti.
See stories by Franco Ordoñez
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.