Trump may meet with Putin and Zelenskyy soon
President Trump says prospects look good for a meeting on ending the war in Ukraine with Russia's Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy. But he's been disappointed before.
Copyright 2025 NPR
President Trump says prospects look good for a meeting on ending the war in Ukraine with Russia's Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy. But he's been disappointed before.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.