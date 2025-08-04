© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
🚗💵Thank you to everyone who supported NHPR during our summer raffle!

Will the president's economic policies slow down the economy?

By Scott Horsley,
Leila Fadel
Published August 4, 2025 at 4:33 AM EDT

New and higher tariffs are set to take effect this week, amid signs the president's economic policies are resulting in higher prices and slower economic growth.

Copyright 2025 NPR
Scott Horsley
Scott Horsley is NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent. He reports on ups and downs in the national economy as well as fault lines between booming and busting communities.
See stories by Scott Horsley
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.