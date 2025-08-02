What books to read this summer? NPR staff share their favorite recommendations

Celebrating 20 years of Writers On A New England StageAn inspiring multi-day celebration, the Seacoast LitFest brings together bestselling authors, thought leaders, and curious readers for an unforgettable literary experience on New Hampshire’s Seacoast. From lively book chats and author talks to a vibrant book fair and community events, the festival invites audiences of all ages to connect. Presented by New Hampshire Public Radio and The Music Hall, two of the state’s leading voices for storytelling and culture.