Rico Nasty: Tiny Desk Concert

This Black Music Month, Tiny Desk honors the anniversaries of landmark albums that have shaped the course of music and culture.

The facets of Rico Nasty 's artistry seem nearly endless. Four years after her electrifying Tiny Desk (home) concert , the rapper/rager/rockstar finally brings her full force to the actual Desk. One thing's for sure: This concert will surprise you.

Rico performs in front of a packed house of Nasty Mob members, family, friends and hometown supporters. "There is a connection that I have with you guys," the DMV native tells the crowd. "It just makes me feel very safe." Fueled by that assurance, Rico powers through a set that's as layered as her catalog.

Five years after her debut studio album, Nightmare Vacation, Rico has evolved. Her latest project, LETHAL, finds her fully confident in the lane she's built, blending vulnerability and attitude the way only she can. At the Desk, Rico lets each side of herself shine: from explosive tracks like "SMOKE BREAK," to a smooth, reimagined version of "ON THE LOW," to the tender resonance of "SMILE," a song dedicated to her son. Rico delivers a carefully curated show that highlights every corner of her musical identity while leaving her mark on the iconic space.

SET LIST

"WHO WANT IT"

"TEETHSUCKER (YEA3X)"

"ON THE LOW"

"Tia Tamera"

"SON OF A GUN"

"SMOKE BREAK"

"Smack a Bitch"

"CRASH"

"CAN'T WIN EM ALL"

"SMILE"

MUSICIANS

Rico Nasty: vocals

Joe Cho: guitar, background vocals

Jacob Ray: guitar, background vocals

Rexzeal Omaka: bass, background vocals

Matt "Tort" Campfield: keys, background vocals

Imad Royal: drums, background vocals

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Alanté Serene

Director/Editor: Kara Frame

Audio Technical Director: Josh Newell

Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Videographers: Joshua Bryant, Kara Frame, Mitra I. Arthur

Audio Engineer: Josephine Nyounai

Production Assistant: Dhanika Pineda

Photographer: Zayrha Rodriguez

Tiny Desk Series Editor: Lars Gotrich

Tiny Desk Team: Maia Stern, Ashley Pointer

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson

