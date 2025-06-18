LISTEN: The 13th Step - Feds arrest Eric Spofford

In the latest update to The 13th Step, federal prosecutors now allege that the vandalism and intimidation campaign at the center of the investigation was orchestrated by none other than Eric Spofford himself.

Tune in Wednesday, June 18, at 8 p.m. for a special broadcast of The 13th Step. Listen on your radio, through NHPR’s mobile app, or by asking your smart speaker to play NHPR.

Spofford, founder of a major addiction treatment network, appears in federal court — marking a stunning turn in a story that has shaken the recovery industry and tested the resolve of NHPR journalists and their sources.

Join host Lauren Chooljian as she unpacks this extraordinary moment, what it means for those who came forward, and what comes next in the search for accountability.