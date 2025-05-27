© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Suspect arrested after 5 shot at Brass Mill Center in Waterbury

Connecticut Public Radio | By Eddy Martinez,
Mark Mirko
Published May 27, 2025 at 6:00 PM EDT
Updated May 28, 2025 at 12:27 PM EDT
Officers speak with people at the scene of a shooting at the Brass Mill Center in Waterbury, Connecticut on May 27th 2025.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Officers speak with people at the scene of a shooting at the Brass Mill Center in Waterbury on May 27. No fatalities were reported.

A suspect has been arrested following Tuesday afternoon's shooting at Brass Mill Center in Waterbury that left five people injured .

Tajuan Washington, 19, was being held on $2 million bond. He is expected to appear in court Wednesday, police said.

Police were called to the mall around 4:40 p.m. following a report of a disturbance. Officers found "several" people with gunshot wounds in the mall.

No fatalities were reported. Victims were transported to local hospitals.

State Police and local law enforcement offgicers at the main entrance of the Brass Mill Center after a shooting in Waterbury, Connecticut on May 27th 2025.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Waterbury police and Connecticut State Police are at the main entrance of the Brass Mill Center after a shooting on May 27.

Officials said there was no immediate threat to the public. Waterbury police said the victims have non-life-threatening injuries.

Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo said police believe the shooter knows the victims and that the shooting was preceded by a dispute that quickly escalated.

“We do not believe this was a random act of violence,” Spagnolo said at a briefing outside the mall, adding that there is no further threat to the public.

The mall was closed on Wednesday as officials condemned the violence.

“Gun violence isn’t something that we will ever accept," said Ronnell Higgins, commissioner of the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection.

“It is not OK to come to a mall and then find yourself a victim of gun violence,” he said. “It is not OK for someone to come here to work and find themselves hiding, sheltering in place.”

Waterbury police say they're working with various law enforcement agencies; state police said they have units at the scene to assist.

An investigation was underway Tuesday evening as officials gathered video and digital evidence, while others searched the mall store by store.

Spagnolo said that mall staff and guests did "an incredible job" in keeping themselves safe and mitigated "what could have been a really bad incident."

Mall employees May Gunn and her sister Nettie on the right, waiting for a ride home at the scene of the shooting at the Brass Mill Center in Waterbury, Connecticut on May 27th 2025.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
Mall employees May Gunn and her sister, Nettie, right, wait for a ride home at the scene of a shooting at the Brass Mill Center in Waterbury on May 27.

“It was really amazing to watch people in this time of crisis to keep cool heads and follow plans and shelter in place,” he said.

Spagnolo added: "These acts occur, unfortunately, it's the society we live in at times."

Gov. Ned Lamont said Tuesday night he was grateful to law enforcement, “who acted swiftly,” and that “hearts break” for the Waterbury community and those affected by the shooting.

The mall, Lamont said, is “a place where everyone should feel safe.”

Connecticut Public's Eric Aasen, Jim Haddadin, Patrick Skahill and the Associated Press contributed to this report.
Eddy Martinez
Eddy Martinez is a breaking news and general assignment reporter for Connecticut Public, focusing on Fairfield County.
Mark Mirko
Mark Mirko is Deputy Director of Visuals at Connecticut Public and his photography has been a fixture of Connecticut's photojournalism landscape for the past two decades.
