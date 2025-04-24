'It puts a target on people': Immigrant rights advocate responds to Real ID deadline

Starting on May 7, licenses without the Real ID star in the upper right hand corner will no longer be accepted at airport security checkpoints, as sufficient to allow a person to fly within the United States.

Because upgrading to a Real ID license requires proof of citizenship or permanent residency, some advocates for immigrants say Real ID could affect the lives of undocumented people.

The federal program, which has been delayed several times, was created during the George W. Bush administration in an effort to create standards for identification cards. The federal Department of Homeland Security says Real ID will help secure driver's licenses. The agency says secure identification documents are a vital component of national security.

But Make the Road Connecticut Executive Director Barbara Lopez said the program could also create a chilling effect that could make some immigrants reluctant to go places where ID is routinely requested, including to their child’s school or to a hospital.

“The Real ID creates real barriers for our immigrant community. It limits how we are able to move, how we are able to work, and how we are able to live,” Lopez said.

Lopez said the new ID creates anxiety for immigrants whose work could take them to different places.

“It puts a target on people,” Lopez said. “I don’t think that is a fair way for people to live. What if they don’t have access to IDs? What if adding this extra barrier is also adding an extra burden to them also?”

Real ID will be required for entry to some federal government buildings after May 7.

The state Department of Administrative Services says Real ID will not be required for entry at State of Connecticut buildings, where security guards do sometimes ask for photo ID. The state of Connecticut’s Judicial Branch says it also will not require Real ID from visitors.

How to upgrade to a Real ID

The Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles is open extra hours — by appointment — to help people upgrade their driver's licenses to Real ID.

“Mondays we're usually closed at DMV, but for the month of April and up until the first week in May, we'll be open on Mondays and we are doing just Real ID for those people who make an appointment for those Mondays,” said DMV Commissioner Tony Guerrera.

Previously, you could use a non-Real ID license to take a domestic flight.

Guerrera said about 75% of Connecticut's driver's licenses are Real ID, which is higher than the national average.

“We'll probably plateau in the mid 80s, because not everyone is gonna get a Real ID,” Guerrera said. “You have the older population that may not want to travel, and just will be satisfied with their regular license or regular ID, and you have some people that will use their passport, rather than getting a Real ID.”

After May 7, non-Real ID drivers’ licenses will still be accepted for other uses, like driving a car.

Information about applying for a Real ID is available at the Connecticut DMV website.