Celebrate Earth Week 2025 with NHPR & NENC

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published April 17, 2025 at 2:27 PM EDT
Illustrations by Carmen Deñó; design by Raquel C. Zaldívar/NENC.

Climate change is bringing warmer weather, rising seas, and more intense storms to New England — and that’s putting pressure on the wildlife that has long made this region home.

For this year’s Earth Week series, NHPR is teaming up with the New England News Collaborative (NENC) to bring you stories from the field. Our regional journalists are going outside to see how species like sea slugs, salamanders, and snowshoe hares are adapting — and to meet the invasive species moving into their habitats.

Hear this special series on Morning Edition and All Things Considered beginning Monday, April 21, 2025. Listen on your radio, through NHPR's mobile app, or by asking your smart speaker to play NHPR.

Alongside this special reporting series, NHPR offers a wide range of environmental programming year-round:

NHPR Environmental Programming

By Degrees - Climate Reporting
NHPR’s ongoing climate and environment reporting project, covering energy, climate policy, and the impact of a warming world on New Hampshire communities.

2025 By Degrees Climate Summit - Friday, May 2 at Saint Anselm College, Manchester
Join scientists, journalists, and community leaders for conversations on climate solutions in New Hampshire and beyond. This event is free, but registration is required!

Something Wild
A bi-weekly segment exploring New Hampshire’s flora, fauna, and natural history. Produced in collaboration with the Forest Society and the Audubon Society of New Hampshire.

BirdNote
A short, daily dose of avian life that airs during Morning Edition and Here & Now. Learn about bird behavior, conservation, and how birds fit into our changing environment.

Outside/In Box
NHPR’s podcast that dives into the natural world and how we use it — from personal stories of outdoor exploration to in-depth investigations into environmental issues.

Living on Earth
A weekly nationally syndicated program focused on global environmental news and ecological insight, hosted by Steve Curwood.

Make a gift to NHPR to support local and national environmental coverage!

