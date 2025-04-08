© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

4 more UMass Amherst international students have visas revoked by federal immigration officials

New England Public Media | By Jill Kaufman
Published April 8, 2025 at 4:37 PM EDT
Even with travel advisories from colleges recommending international students return to the U.S. before the presidential inauguration, a UMass Amherst graduate student from China is still going home over winter break. The student said she is hoping for the best and will return to the U.S. in February 2025.
Jill Kaufman
/
NEPM
The visas of four more international students who attend the University of Massachusetts Amherst have been revoked, according to school officials.

That brings the total since last week to 10 graduates and undergraduates who are expected to leave the country.

"All of them have sought legal counsel... and I think they're weighing their options," said Ken Reade, the executive director of Immigration Services in the university's office of Global Affairs.

"It's fluid at the moment," he said.

While Reade would not give specifics he said some students have already left the U.S., and they came to UMass Amherst from several different countries.

"There is no pattern of a particular region or nationality that's being singled out," Reade said. "I think it's important to underscore that there does not appear to be anything that is a political or ideological focus on the particular countries."

The countries are not part of past Trump administration travel bans Reade said, and there is no evidence that the students' visas were cancelled because of on campus protests or social media posts.

A number of international students at colleges in Massachusetts and other states have had their visas revoked by immigration officials for unspecified reasons.

Initially it was reported that five university of Massachusetts Amherst international students had their visas revoked and student statuses terminated by the federal government.

This was according to Chancellor Javier Reyes in a letter addressed to the UMass community Friday.

This is a developing story.
New England News Collaborative
Jill Kaufman
Jill Kaufman has been a reporter and host at NEPM since 2005. Before that she spent 10 years at WBUR in Boston, producing The Connection with Christopher Lydon, and reporting and hosting. Jill was also a host of NHPR's daily talk show The Exchange and an editor at PRX's The World.
See stories by Jill Kaufman
