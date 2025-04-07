© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Why ICE wants to deport a U.S. combat vet

By Tom Bowman
Published April 7, 2025 at 4:47 PM EDT

A decorated combat vet now faces deportation to his home country of Venezuela. Jose Barcos' story is one of battlefield trauma, bureaucratic bumbling and eventually a serious crime.

