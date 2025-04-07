Why ICE wants to deport a U.S. combat vet
A decorated combat vet now faces deportation to his home country of Venezuela. Jose Barcos' story is one of battlefield trauma, bureaucratic bumbling and eventually a serious crime.
Copyright 2025 NPR
