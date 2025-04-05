Western Mass. protestors join thousands around the nation rallying against Trump

Chanting "hands off" and carrying signs denouncing everything from cuts to education and libraries to the detention of international students, protestors gathered at rallies across western Massachusetts Saturday.

From Amherst to Wilbraham to South Hadley and the Berkshires, the rallies were part of larger nationwide protests against President Donald Trump and his administration.

Despite a cold, steady rain, the center of Northampton was taken over by one of the rallies to protest Trump policies. Northampton police estimated 800 to 1000 people attended, which was at least five times more than they had expected.

Karen Brown / NEPM A protestor holds a sign reading "Beware of DOGE," an acronym for the Department of Government Efficiency. Protestors gathered at a rally in Northampton, Ma. on Saturday, April 5, 2025.

In Amherst many sang and walked in a circle aroun the Amherst Town Commons.

"We need to stand up like this often to show witness to what's happening. To intervene when we're needed and to protect our neighbors," said Rep. Mindy Domb, D-Amherst, an organizer for the Amherst event. She was joined at the makeshift podium, made of lawn chairs and tables, by Northwestern District Attorney David Sullivan.

"This is a long road and it's not going to end tomorrow. It's not going to end a week from now," Sullivan said to the crowd. "It's not going to end until we find our footing in a democracy and say no more. No more MAGA. No more Trump. No more people that want to take away our rights and liberty."

The Amherst rally drew a large crowd, including Farah Ameen and Paula Lima Jones, both of Amherst. Ameen held a sign with a photo of Tufts University international student Rümeysa Öztürk. The student was taken off a street in Boston on March 25 by ICE agents and is now being held in Louisiana.

Ameen said she came here from Bangladesh on a student visa more than 30 years ago so she understands how difficult the process is to secure documentation.

"It really got to me. I mean, I have a daughter. We're U.S. citizens, but I'm worried about traveling now," Ameen said. "I'm South Asian and I'm a Muslim and my passport says I was born in Pakistan. I'm from Bangladesh, and I live in the US. My daughter was also born in Bangladesh... And it's terrifying. It's so terrifying."

Lima Jones said her grandfather arrived on a green card from Capo Verde, a West African island, many years ago.

"I come from an immigrant family on one side. And so, yes, the ways and means to secure citizenship status have been a struggle," she said.

Like many at the rally, both women had just heard the news of the five students at UMass who had their student visas revoked on Friday. No new information has been released on any of the students involved.

Asked by NEPM if they expected these student visa revocations to happen in western Mass., Lima Jones said "yes and no."

"I think this is an administration that is vindictive. And so because Massachusetts in general has been very vocal in their push against it, it makes sense that it would come to us," she said. "But it's a little bit alarming because being in Massachusetts, you do feel some sense of protection."

She called the revocations anti-democratic.

Elizabeth Román / NEPM Farah Ameen, left and Paula Lima Jones, both of Amherst, participate in a rally on the Amherst Town Common on April 5, 2025.

"The big claim has been that we're moving people who have broken the law, who have not secured residency here legally. But then to see that totally be wiped out, when you take legal residents off the streets in such a violent way, it's very alarming," she said.

Ameen said she has been hesitant to post political opinions on Facebook, but does not want to give into that fear.

"I mean, I do post, I post local stuff, but I think I'm a little worried about posting and I don't want to be worried, you know," she said.

Lima Jones said being present at demonstrations is important, especially when people feel helpless.

"These things, while symbolic, also have a lot of power in demonstrating that we're not complicit with all of the wrong that is going on, whether that's the deportations, the illegal grabbing, the theft to even people's generational wealth, like wealth in terms of Social Security," she said.

Lima Jones added that she will use the advantages she has to protect those who don't have them.

"I am a U.S. citizen. I was born here and I may be able to use that aspect of my privilege, and even though there's other aspects of my identity that are not privileged, it's important to stand up."

This is a developing story.

NEPM reporter Karen Brown contributed to this report.