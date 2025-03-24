U.S. officials hold separate negotiation talks with Russia and Ukraine
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators are meeting separately with U.S. officials in the capital of Saudi Arabia to discuss a ceasefire and other issues.
Copyright 2025 NPR
