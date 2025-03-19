© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

Morning news brief

By A Martínez,
Leila Fadel
Published March 19, 2025 at 4:28 AM EDT

Federal judge says USAID shutdown likely violated the Constitution, Ukraine reacts to Trump and Putin phone call on ceasefire deal, Gaza ceasefire ends as Israel launches airstrikes on the territory.

