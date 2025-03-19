Morning news brief
Federal judge says USAID shutdown likely violated the Constitution, Ukraine reacts to Trump and Putin phone call on ceasefire deal, Gaza ceasefire ends as Israel launches airstrikes on the territory.
Copyright 2025 NPR
