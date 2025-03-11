Zadie Smith reflects on the 25th anniversary of her debut novel 'White Teeth'
Author Zadie Smith reflects on the 25th anniversary of her debut novel White Teeth and how her relationship with time has shifted over the years.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Author Zadie Smith reflects on the 25th anniversary of her debut novel White Teeth and how her relationship with time has shifted over the years.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.