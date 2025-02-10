Morning news brief
Trump attends Super Bowl and gives pregame interview, employees at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau have been told to cease almost all work, Jordan delivers medical aid to Gaza by helicopter.
Copyright 2025 NPR
Trump attends Super Bowl and gives pregame interview, employees at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau have been told to cease almost all work, Jordan delivers medical aid to Gaza by helicopter.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.