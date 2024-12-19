CT's Paid Family and Medical Leave Program has paid out nearly $1B in benefits, officials say

If you’ve taken time off from work following the birth of a child or to care for a loved one you may have used Connecticut’s Paid Family and Medical Leave program.

State officials touted the numbers Thursday, saying the program has paid out nearly $1 billion in benefits since early 2022.

Younger workers are taking particular advantage.

About half of all claims came from workers between the ages of 28 and 43, said Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz.

"Underscoring how this program supports our young professionals at very important moments in their careers and their family lives as well," she said.

About one quarter of the claims are for bonding leave with a newborn child, according to state officials.

Erin Coquette, CEO of CT Paid Leave, which admionisters the program, said so far, it's helped about 140,000 people.

"Who needed just a little time away from work. To recover from a serious illness, care for a sick family member, welcome a new child into their family, deal with situations related to family violence, or family members serving in the armed forces."

Funding comes from workers across the state, who contribute a small portion of their paychecks into the paid leave program.