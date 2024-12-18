© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support trusted, local journalism today!

Felix Contreras' favorite albums and songs of 2024

By Felix Contreras
Published December 18, 2024 at 10:58 AM EST
Mexican American country and America artist Wyatt Flores is just one of many musicians changing the conversation around Latin music in 2024.
Natalie Rhea
/
Courtesy of the artist
Mexican American country and America artist Wyatt Flores is just one of many musicians changing the conversation around Latin music in 2024.

I say this every year, but it does become more true: The width and breadth of what we loosely call Latin music is astounding. In fact, this may be the year that I finally stop using that term altogether. Consider the stylistic gaps in these top 10 lists: Mexican American country/Americana, jazz, Puerto Rican folk music, Barcelona-based experimental acoustic music, an ethereal film soundtrack from a Brazilian classical cellist and a couple of Afro Caribbean-based burners — it truly defies any categorization.

And because my listening diet crosses genres, I also included a couple of genre-defying artists who do not have Latin American roots. But what ties them all together, when I line them up and select shuffle, is a deeply sincere drive to exist both inside and outside of genres, to test the outer and inner limits of creativity — that always feeds my search for the sound I didn't know I needed in my life.

My top 10 albums of 2024

  • Wyatt Flores, Welcome to the Plains 
  • Carin León, Palabra de To's 
  • Amaia Miranda, Mientras viva brilla 
  • Dom La Nena, LA VIE DE MA MÈRE
  • Gaby Moreno, Dusk 
  • Rodrigo Recabarren, Pablo Menares & Yago Vazquez, Familia 
  • Fabiola Méndez, Flora Campesina 
  • Lucia Fumero, Folklore I 
  • Shabaka, Perceive Its Beauty, Acknowledge Its Grace  
  • Arooj Aftab, Night Reign

My top 10 songs of 2024

  • Damaris Bojor, "No es normal"
  • Sheila E. (feat. Gloria Estefan & Mimy Succar), "Bemba Colorá"
  • Andres Levin (feat. Los Van Van, Alain Pérez, Perdito Martinez, Gonzalo Rubalcaba, Yissy Garcia, Yerba Buena, "Manteca 2.0 (An homage to Chano Pozo, Dizzy Gillespie & Cayo Hueso)" 
  • Residente (feat. Sílvia Pérez Cruz & Penelope Cruz), "313" 
  • The Mavericks (feat. Sierra Ferrell), "Moon & Stars" 
  • Ana Tijoux, "Millonaria"
  • Lisa Morales, "Hermana"
  • Reyna Tropical, "Aquí Te Cuido" 
  • Luis Muñoz, "Lords of War"
  • Juana Luna (feat. ELENI), "La Paloma"

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
NHPR Music News
Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host of Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture since 2010.
See stories by Felix Contreras
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.