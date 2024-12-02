Rosie Tucker: Tiny Desk Concert

"It's very satisfying to sing a song about murderous paperclip technology in an office building," Rosie Tucker jokes after singing "Paperclip Maximizer," a standout track from the Los Angeles indie rocker's fourth album, UTOPIA NOW! The song's title refers to a Swedish thought experiment that demonstrates the dangers of artificial intelligence. It's one of many references in Tucker's songs, which are full of big ideas, tender observations, sharp lyricism and catchy pop-punk melodies.

Tucker's clear voice kicks off their Tiny Desk set with the unforgettable line: "I hope no one had to piss in a bottle at work to get me the thing I ordered on the internet." And while their music often critiques the failures of capitalism and technology, Tucker is still hopeful for a brighter future. They dedicate the final song, the melancholy "Ambrosia," to their 5-year-old neighbor and a friend's baby. "I just want the world for these kids — and I want a better world than the one that we have."

SET LIST

"All My Exes Live In Vortexes"

"Paperclip Maximizer"

"Unending Bliss"

"Ambrosia"

MUSICIANS

Rosie Tucker: acoustic guitar, vocals

Wolfy Scheckel: electric guitar, background vocals

Jamie Orlando: electric bass, background vocals

Maria Castro: drum kit, background vocals

