President Biden to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping
President Biden is in Lima, Peru, where he's meeting with leaders from the Asia-Pacific region, including Chinese President Xi Jinping. It's expected to be their final meeting.
Copyright 2024 NPR
President Biden is in Lima, Peru, where he's meeting with leaders from the Asia-Pacific region, including Chinese President Xi Jinping. It's expected to be their final meeting.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.