'A wake-up call': CT environmentalists hope for swift state climate action after Trump reelection

Climate advocates and experts say President-elect Donald Trump’s win is a loss in the fight to combat the climate crisis, pointing to various campaign promises like pushing for more fossil fuel production and a dislike for renewables. In his first term Trump also pulled the U.S. out of the Paris Climate Agreement.

So what are local environmental advocates thinking in the days since his reelection?

“I'm hoping that this will be a wake-up call for Connecticut,” said Dr. Mark Mitchell, co-chair of the Connecticut Equity and Environmental Justice Advisory Council. “This is when state actions become even more important.”

Connecticut is not meeting its greenhouse gas reduction goals, and has continued to see its own share of climate impacts — from warmer winters and devastating summer flooding to extreme heat and poor air quality exacerbated by wildfires.

A state-level push

Trump’s reelection comes during a drought in Connecticut and as wildfires have burned across large portions of the state and region. It also comes on the heels of several years of sluggish environmental policymaking at the state Capitol.

For local advocates, the election results have set off a cascade of emotions.

“I’m still trying to process everything that's happened over the last couple days.” said Maebel Haynes, president of the advocacy group Sunrise Connecticut. “Environmental issues, I think, are a thing that a lot of young people are acutely aware of.”

Lori Brown, president of the Connecticut League of Conservation Voters, recalled the silence that fell for a day when the results of the presidential election were announced.

“But just a day,” Brown said, because then emails between different local climate advocacy groups started flying, tackling the next question: “What’s next?”

A major part of that: doubling down on efforts in the next state legislative session, such as policies that will benefit Connecticut’s environment, energy sector and climate goals. Advocates pointed to policy expanding energy efficiency along with efforts to make Connecticut more resilient to climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

But state-level climate action has lagged in recent years, Brown said, with Connecticut’s General Assembly not passing significant climate legislation this past session or the year prior.

Meanwhile, Haynes said Sunrise Connecticut will continue its work of teaching young people about the importance (and minutiae) of state policy.

Concerns about renewable energy

Wind turbine blades are lined up at the Connecticut State Pier in New London where the turbines are staged and assembled before being shipped to their offshore location in the sound. Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) Commissioner Katie Dykes said during a press conference at the Connecticut State Pier in New London, Wednesday, August 07, 2024, that once it's completed, the 2,400 megawatts of offshore wind will be a significant source of clean energy. The federal government is giving the region $389 million to improve the electrical grid and part of that money will go toward this wind project.

Among other concerns is what will happen to the federal push for solar, offshore wind, heat pumps and electric vehicles that the Inflation Reduction Act helped support.

“I'd be lying if I said I didn't feel a profound sadness that this is a choice that our country made,” said Mark Scully, president of People's Action for Clean Energy. “It's a turn away from many of the good things that we've been doing, and the type of conversations we've been having.”

The Inflation Reduction Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law both passed during the Biden administration and have earmarked hundreds of millions of dollars for Connecticut. The laws support climate projects including rooftop solar distribution, water, air and waste management and expanded broadband internet access.

Scully said he was optimistic many of these projects will continue, with local, and bipartisan interest in advancing the clean energy industry.

Charles Rothenberger, climate and energy attorney with the advocacy group Save the Sound, said he would not expect a second Trump administration to expand renewable energy projects currently supported by the Inflation Reduction Act.

“But a wholesale repeal of that initiative, I think, is also unlikely,” he said, adding that it’s benefited communities across the country. “So there are real economic benefits helping individuals and households of all political persuasions.”

Several advocates expressed wanting to see Connecticut’s lawmakers work collaboratively across the aisle next session on climate action.

“We're committed more than ever, and we know what's coming,” Lori Brown, with the Connecticut League of Conservation Voters, said. “We just need to stay strong and united and make sure that we hold the line against rollbacks, but also keep an eye on the progress.”

