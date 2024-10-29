Morning news brief
Trump's speeches are now more erratic and profane. Israel bans U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees. Former police detective in Kentucky is on trial again for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights.
Copyright 2024 NPR
