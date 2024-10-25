Dua Lipa: Tiny Desk Concert

When Dua Lipa came to visit the Tiny Desk, she had nothing to prove — and much to live up to. After all, the singer’s Tiny Desk (home) concert , recorded in London in the aftermath of her 2020 blockbuster Future Nostalgia, still holds the record for the most-viewed Tiny Desk concert in history, her 130 million views surpassing even the likes of Mac Miller and Anderson .Paak .

Four years later, the pop superstar finally graced the actual Tiny Desk, this time armed with four warm and inviting songs from Radical Optimism. Arriving in the first half of this year — when the dominant storylines in music so often revolved around grievances and rivalries — Radical Optimism stood out for its comparatively sunny and forgiving takes on failed and failing relationships, seduction, new love and old wounds. And, of course, it dispensed a world-beating banger in “Houdini,” which joins past Dua Lipa classics (“New Rules,” “Levitating,” “Don’t Start Now”) on her own personal Mount Rushmore.

Befitting an artist whose newest songs often reflect the pursuit of personal growth — see: “Happy for You” — Lipa and her team breezed through the NPR Music offices with a mix of low-drama professionalism and unmistakable warmth. We’ve dealt with a lot of stars (and their teams) over the years, and as often as people ask us to dish about people who’ve been difficult, we’ve mostly accumulated stories of people who’ve been lovely to have around. Even among all those, Lipa and her people stood out: They were kind, gracious, fun and game.

That shows up on camera, too, as you’ll see here. This is joyful music, at a time when we could all use it.

SET LIST

“Training Season”

“These Walls”

“Happy for You”

“Houdini”

MUSICIANS

Dua Lipa: vocals

Matthew Carroll: bass

Adam "Smiley" Wade: drums

Alex Lanyon: guitar

Georgie Ward: keys

Ciara O’Connor: vocals

Naomi Scarlett: vocals

Sophie Galpin: glockenspiel, vocals

TINY DESK TEAM

Producers: Bobby Carter, Stephen Thompson

Director/Editor: Kara Frame

Audio Technical Director: Josh Newell

Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter

Videographers: Kara Frame, Joshua Bryant, Maia Stern, Alanté Serene

Audio Engineer: Tiffany Vera Castro

Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer

Photographer: Grace Widyatmadja

Tiny Desk Copy Editor: Hazel Cills

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson

VP, Visuals and Music: Keith Jenkins

