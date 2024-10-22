© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Morning news brief

By Leila Fadel,
A Martínez
Published October 22, 2024 at 3:30 AM EDT

Donald Trump makes more than 100 threats to prosecute or punish perceived enemies. Judge hears arguments to block Ten Commandments displays in Louisiana schools. Russia hosts emerging nations summit.

Leila Fadel
A Martínez
