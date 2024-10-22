Morning news brief
Donald Trump makes more than 100 threats to prosecute or punish perceived enemies. Judge hears arguments to block Ten Commandments displays in Louisiana schools. Russia hosts emerging nations summit.
Copyright 2024 NPR
