Morning news brief
Polls move in Donald Trump’s direction, but race remains tight. White House tells Israel to increase aid to northern Gaza. Ukraine says North Korea may be sending soldiers to help Russia in the war.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Polls move in Donald Trump’s direction, but race remains tight. White House tells Israel to increase aid to northern Gaza. Ukraine says North Korea may be sending soldiers to help Russia in the war.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.