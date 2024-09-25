Very few people are getting the latest COVID-19 vaccines
So far, very few people have been rolling up their sleeves to get the latest COVID-19 vaccines according to the first data from the CDC tracking demand for the new shots.
Copyright 2024 NPR
So far, very few people have been rolling up their sleeves to get the latest COVID-19 vaccines according to the first data from the CDC tracking demand for the new shots.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.