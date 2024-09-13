Fall is right around the corner -- a great time to think about movies to watch
A rundown of the fall movies that we should be looking forward to the most, and the standouts from the Toronto International Film Festival.
Copyright 2024 NPR
A rundown of the fall movies that we should be looking forward to the most, and the standouts from the Toronto International Film Festival.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.