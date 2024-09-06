© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make a sustaining gift today for your chance to win a trip to Hawaii!

Romance on the Connecticut River: ‘Loquacious’ retirees nearly miss their moment

NEPM, NHPR, Vermont Public and the NENC | By Ben James
Published September 6, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
Ed Lomerson and Elsie Fetterman celebrate their 97th birthdays on a Connecticut River Cruise, launching from South Hadley, Massachusetts. They met 11 years ago after Elsie posted an ad on Match.com.
Ben James
Ed Lomerson and Elsie Fetterman celebrate their 97th birthdays on a Connecticut River Cruise, launching from South Hadley, Massachusetts. They met 11 years ago after Elsie posted an ad on Match.com.

All week we heard from people who reporter Ben James met on his bike ride down the Connecticut River. Stories of grieving, working, trying to make rent, watching things change for better and for worse along New England’s longest waterway.

Now we meet two more people – a couple. They’re 97 years old, and they celebrate their birthdays every summer with a cruise on the Connecticut River.

“Life on the Connecticut” was made possible through a partnership between NEPM, NHPR, Vermont Public and the New England News Collaborative.
Tags
NH News New England News Collaborative
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.