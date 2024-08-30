Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds' new album explores joy after tragedy
The new album by Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds is an ode to complicated joy. The record, 'Wild Joy', was born years after a tragedy that changed Cave's life.
Copyright 2024 WNXP
The new album by Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds is an ode to complicated joy. The record, 'Wild Joy', was born years after a tragedy that changed Cave's life.
Copyright 2024 WNXP
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.