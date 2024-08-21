© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support the news above the noise this election season - become a sustaining member today!

Holyoke School Committee votes 'yes' to critical training on how to manage a district

New England Public Media | By Jill Kaufman
Published August 21, 2024 at 7:20 PM EDT
Jill Kaufman
/
NEPM

The Holyoke School Committee unanimously agreed Monday to participate in a yearlong training plan to develop the expertise needed to manage the district.

That's as Massachusetts education officials transition control of the Holyoke Public Schools back to the city.

The structure of the plan was developed by a “local control” subcommittee, working alongside officials from the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE).

At the Aug. 19 school committee meeting, member Yadilette Rivera Colón explained to the board what was ahead for them in the next school year.

The goal, she said, is to empower the Holyoke School Committee on its path to local control.

“So learning the ropes," Rivera Colón said, "making sure that all Holyoke School Committee members receive training in key areas like setting educational goals for the district, hiring and evaluating the superintendent, fiscal responsibilities like finance and budget, working with unions, collective bargaining and policymaking."

The year ahead is guided by a professional development timeline. Every two months, Rivera Colón said, the committee will give updates on their progress to state officials.

Holyoke Public Schools have been in receivership since 2015. During that time the school committee has essentially acted as an advisory board.
Tags
New England News Collaborative
Jill Kaufman
Jill Kaufman has been a reporter and host at NEPM since 2005. Before that she spent 10 years at WBUR in Boston, producing "The Connection" with Christopher Lydon and on "Morning Edition" reporting and hosting. She's also hosted NHPR's daily talk show "The Exhange" and was an editor at PRX's "The World."
See stories by Jill Kaufman
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.